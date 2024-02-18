Augusta man's body found in rural Aiken County

Aiken County authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an Augusta man.

The body of Demon Parrish, 31, was found in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Silver Bluff Road near Atomic Road outside Beech Island at about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Parrish will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death. Ables' office, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation.

