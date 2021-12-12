Augusta men indicted, sentenced on federal gun or drug charges

Augusta-area residents are among a number of people arrested, found guilty or sentenced on federal guns or drugs charges lately.

The arrests and prosecutions are a result of joint investigations under the Project Safe Neighborhoods nationwide initiative, which "brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community leaders, and other stakeholders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“These indictments and prosecutions continue to send the unmistakable message: convicted felons are not legally allowed to possess firearms,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in a news announcement Friday.

In the past three years, more than 710 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony.

Keyon Quinton Adams, 28, and Fredrick Connell Blount, 37, both of Augusta, were named in separate indictments this month charging them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The following individuals were recently sentenced:

Devonta A. Stallings, 28, Augusta, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Timothy L. Cheeks, 33, Augusta, was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Chavar A. Harrison, 46, Augusta, was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Indictment, sentencing of Augusta men in federal drug and gun cases