Augusta National plays through debate over Ga voting law

  • The azaleas are beginning to pop as Jordan Spieth chips to the 13th green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Cameron Champ watches his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • The azaleas are beginning to pop as Dustin Johnson hits his bunker shot to the 12th green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Tsubasa Kajitani, right, of Japan, and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley pose with the winner's trophy after she won the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night, April 5, 2021, because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Rory McIlroy tees off on the fourth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta, about Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league's objection to a new Georgia voting law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Chairman Fred Ridley waits on the first tee for the start of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 8

Masters Golf

The azaleas are beginning to pop as Jordan Spieth chips to the 13th green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL NEWBERRY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia’s voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens.

That strategy has served the home of the Masters well in previous debates over efforts to keep out Black and female members.

So, it was no surprise when Chairman Fred Ridley played through any attempt Wednesday to ensnare his club in another contentious issue.

“We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures,” Ridley said during his annual State of the Masters news conference on the eve of the opening round. “Unfortunately, those actions often impose the greatest burdens on the most vulnerable in our society."

There was never any doubt Augusta National would take a different path than Major League Baseball, which yanked this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to show its displeasure with new voting restrictions that were signed into law two weeks ago by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Opponents say the law is designed to reduce the electoral power of people of color after a record turnout last November, fueled by absentee and early voting, led to Joe Biden becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to carry the Peach State. Then, in a January runoff election, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff unseated a pair of GOP incumbents in Georgia to effectively swing the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Supporters of the law, including Kemp, have said it's nothing more than an attempt to preserve electoral integrity on the heels of baseless claims by Donald Trump that the presidency was stolen from him by fraudulent votes.

“I believe, as does everyone in our organization, that the right to vote is fundamental in our democratic society," Ridley said. “No one should be disadvantaged in exercising that right, and it is critical that all citizens have confidence in the electoral process."

When asked bluntly if he supported or opposed the new law, Ridley laid up.

“I don’t think that my opinion on this legislation should shape the discussion,” he said. “I know you would like for us to make a proclamation on this. I just don’t think that is going to be helpful to ultimately reaching a resolution.”

Ridley's stance was very much in keeping with the club’s history on other racial and social matters.

For decades, Augusta National had no black members. It was only in 1975 that Lee Elder became the first Black player to be invited to the Masters. Finally, after protests erupted over the 1990 PGA Championship being held at all-white Shoal Creek Country Club in Birmingham, the home of the Masters quietly admitted its first black member, television executive Ron Townsend.

More recently, the club steadfastly rebuffed calls to allow female members. Former chairman Hootie Johnson said the club would make such as decision on its terms, “not at the point of bayonet.” A decade later, Augusta National let in its first female members, including one-time Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Again, there was little fanfare about the decision.

Now, it’s voting rights.

MLB’s decision last week to strip the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park turned the focus to the Masters, the first of three prominent golf tournaments that will be held in Georgia this year.

The Women’s PGA Championship is set for the Atlanta Athletic Club in June, while the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship will be staged in September at East Lake in Atlanta, which took over as the event’s permanent home in 2004.

The National Black Justice Coalition called for the Masters to be moved out of Georgia, but that was never a serious consideration. Augusta National controls every aspect of the tournament and would never think of it being played anywhere but its historic layout along Washington Road, one of the most famous golf courses in the world.

For that matter, the PGA Tour also said the Tour Championship will remain at East Lake, citing the tens of millions of dollars in economic development that the tournament has spurred in the once-downtrodden neighborhood surrounding the club. There’s no indication, either, that the Women’s PGA will be moving to another state.

Similar to East Lake, Ridley announced in November a $10 million donation to help with the redevelopment of what he said were once-thriving communities that have gone through decades of poverty, crime and unemployment.

But even if moving the Masters was never on the table, anyone with a knowledge of golf’s checkered racial history would have suspected it was never going to be a leading voice on voting rights. The PGA had a Caucasian-only policy until 1961, 14 years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier.

Cameron Champ is one of the few players on color on the PGA Tour (he has a Black father and white mother). Last year, as protests roiled the country after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as the shooting of Jacob Blake, Champ was the lone golfer to take a prominent stand.

At the BMW Championship, he wore one black shoe and one white shoe. He also wrote the names of Taylor and Blake on his footwear.

“I remember walking onto the range, and I had Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake on my shoes, and I got asked by three different people, ‘Who are they?’” Taylor said this week. “That proves the point of why I’m doing it.”

So far, no golfers have followed his lead.

“There’s not many people who are willing to talk about it, so you’re never going to hear it,” Champ said. “It just kind of gets pushed to the back burner like it does always.”

Everyone at Augusta National says they support equal voting rights, but Champ was the only one who stated his opposition to the Georgia law, which imposes new restrictions on absentee and early voting, grants sweeping new powers to the GOP-controlled State Elections Board to take over local elections, and limits the handing out of food and water to voters standing in long lines.

“As you can tell, it really targets certain black communities and makes it harder to vote, which to me it’s everyone’s right to vote,” Champ said. “For me to see that, it’s very shocking."

In a sport where Trump enjoyed widespread support, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has been one of the few players to take an opposing political stand. The Northern Irishman criticized the former president’s leadership last year during the coronavirus pandemic and said he wouldn’t play golf with him again.

When asked for his opinion of the Georgia voting law, McIlroy picked his words carefully.

“I’m not a citizen of this country, but I certainly think all great countries and democracies are built on equal voting rights and everyone being able to get to the ballot boxes as easily as possible,” he said.

But now, it’s time to tee it up.

In something of a nod to the uglier parts of its history, the club in November said it would invite the 86-year-old Elder to take part in the ceremonial first tee shot with Masters greats Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

After that, there likely will be no more discussion about Georgia’s voting law at the home of the Masters.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Jon Rahm not concerned about lack of Masters practice after birth of first child

    Rahm’s wife Kelley gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday.

  • 'Trial of Chicago 7,' Chadwick Boseman score SAG wins ahead of Oscars

    Courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and jazz period film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars. "The Trial of the Chicago 7," set during a Vietnam War protest in 1968, took the prize for best ensemble with a cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance.

  • Katy Perry shares how her body hair habits have changed since giving birth

    The singer got real about how things have changed for her after welcoming daughter Daisy

  • Who is Orlando von Einsiedel, the daredevil director of Archewell's first Netflix docuseries?

    When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their media company Archewell at the end of last year, they pledged “to build a better world.” It should come as no great surprise, then, that the award-winning director they have chosen to helm their first film project is someone who, like them, has made no secret of the scale of his ambition. Orlando von Einsiedel, the 40-year-old British director, has spent the past decade making hard-hitting short films under the umbrella of his production company Grain Media, plunging himself into some of the world’s most dangerous political situations in the process. There was 2010’s Hot Chocolate, which examined how the chocolate trade was exacerbating conflict in the Ivory Coast; 2011’s Skateistan: To Live and Skate in Kabul, which followed a charity using skateboarding to empower girls in a skate park in Kabul; 2014’s Virunga, which tells the story of the park rangers of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Virunga National Park; 2017’s The White Helmets, a devastating depiction of a group of Syrian Civil Defense force volunteers searching for survivors amid the rubble of Aleppo, for which he spent five weeks living in a training camp on the Turkish border; and 2020’s Lost and Found, which was filmed inside a Rohingya refugee camp. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, von Einsiedel explained that his switch from television to documentary filmmaking in 2010 (he had previously worked on a popular magazine format extreme sports show Gen-X) was motivated by a desire to make films “that could change the world.” Thinking small, it seems, has never been his problem. But becoming the Hollywood face of a royal prince’s media company was not the obvious path for a man who began his career in the laidback world of professional snowboarding. He spent his teenage years on the dry slopes of east London (“I’d get off the tube with my snowboard and local kids would throw rocks at me,” he told the Evening Standard), and travelling the world – from India, to Thailand, to Brazil, to the US – to compete.

  • Biden urges Republicans to back $2tn infrastructure plan: ‘Inaction is not an option’

    President says package essential to preserve US economic statusLauds ‘blue-collar blueprint for increasing opportunity’ At the White House, Joe Biden said: ‘We have to show the world and, much more important, we have to show ourselves that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Joe Biden has made a heartfelt plea for Republicans to work with him on a $2tn infrastructure plan, casting it as essential to preserving America’s superpower status and warning: “Inaction simply is not an option.” The US president signalled that he is open to negotiating his proposed corporate tax rate of 28% to fund the package. It represents a sharp increase from the 21% levy set by his predecessor Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017, though is lower than the 35% rate under Barack Obama. But Biden also became fiery as he sounded the alarm about a nation in decline, investing less in infrastructure now than it did 25 years ago and in danger of losing an existential struggle with China. Biden’s promise as a candidate to seek bipartisanship has run into a wall of Republican opposition so far, first to his $1.9tn coronavirus relief package and now to his $2tn infrastructure investment – though opinion polls suggest both are popular with Republican voters. On Wednesday, with Kamala Harris, the vice-president, at his side at the Eisenhower Office Building in Washington, he continued to walk the line of trying to appeal across the aisle while bluntly making clear that he will push ahead if necessary. Promising that he and Harris will meet both Democrats and Republicans in the next few weeks, Biden said: “Debate is welcome. Compromise is inevitable. Changes are certain … We’ll be listening. We’ll be open to good ideas and good faith negotiations but here’s what we won’t be open to. We will not be open to doing nothing. Inaction simply is not an option.” Republican opposition to the American Jobs Plan has focused on the tax hikes and what they contend is an overly broad definition of infrastructure. The president sought to neutralise that argument. “Two hundred years ago, trains weren’t traditional infrastructure either, until America made a choice to lay down tracks across the country,” he said. “Highways weren’t traditional infrastructure until we allowed ourselves to imagine that roads could connect our nation across state lines. “The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs, and it’s evolving again today. We need to start seeing infrastructure through its effect on the lives of working people in America.” High-speed internet, an electric grid that will not collapse in a winter storm, investing in “Made in America” goods from every community, pipes that provide clean drinking water, clean energy and facilities for military veterans are all part of the foundation of 21st-century living, Biden continued. The job creation potential is immense, he said, including for a people without a college degree – a demographic that has backed Donald Trump in presidential elections. “This is a blue-collar blueprint for increasing opportunity for the American people.” Biden attempted to draw a line from the personal – “How many of you know when you send your child to school the fountain they’re drinking out of is not fed by lead pipe?” – to the geopolitical, suggesting that in coming months much will be written about how China and the rest of the world is racing ahead of the US in investing in the future. “It used to be we invested almost 2.7% of our GDP in infrastructure. Now it’s about 0.7%. When we were investing it, we were the leader in the world. I don’t know why we don’t get this. One of the few major economies in the world whose public investment in research and development has declined as a percentage of GDP over the last 25 years.” These aren’t Republican bridges, Democratic airports, Republican hospitals or a Democratic power grid Joe Biden Visibly angry, he boomed: “Declined! The United States of America, that led the world!” As in previous speeches, Biden framed the imperative as in the context of competition with China and a fundamental battle for the future between democracies and autocracies. Beijing is not waiting to invest in digital infrastructure, research and development, he said. “But they’re counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited and too divided to keep pace. “We have to show the world and, much more important, we have to show ourselves that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things. It’s the United States of America, for God’s sake.” Partisan divisions should not stop America doing the right thing for the future, Biden added. “These aren’t Republican bridges, Democratic airports, Republican hospitals or a Democratic power grid … We’re at an inflection point in American democracy. This is a moment where we prove whether or not democracy can deliver.” Biden insisted he is open to ideas on how to pay for the plan but again ruled out tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year. The corporate tax rate used to be 35%, he noted, but Trump reduced it to 21%. “What I’m proposing is we meet in the middle: 28%.” Later, questioned by reporters, he said he might accept a rate below 28% so long as the projects are financed. “I’m willing to listen to that. I’m wide open, but we gotta pay for this. We gotta pay for this. “There’s many other ways we can do it. But I am willing to negotiate that. I’ve come forward with the best, most rational way, in my view the fairest way, to pay for it, but there are many other ways as well. And I’m open.” But a Twitter exchange on Wednesday made clear the steep climb Biden faces to work with Republicans, many of whom remain in thrall to Trump. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic senator, tweeted: “Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.” Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota, replied: “So what ISN’T infrastructure?”

  • Deshaun Watson rumors: Eagles among team continuing to monitor a potential trade for Texans QB

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to monitor a potential trade for Deshaun Watson

  • Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley touts work in community as answer to boycott question

    Augusta National doesn’t intend to make a proclamation on the Georgia Voting Law, chairman Fred Ridley said in his pre-Masters address.

  • In firm conditions, Masters in November a distant memory

    No one needed to see the colorful blooms at Augusta National to realize this will be a much different Masters than the last one. The excitement of the first major of the golf season was mixed with no small measure of trepidation about the test Augusta National might present this week without intervention and a little precipitation. Fred Couples, who played his first Masters in 1983 and is competing for the 36th time, played a practice round Wednesday with Rory McIlroy.

  • Biden looks to appoint special envoy to kill Russia-Germany energy pipeline

    The administration is vetting Amos Hochstein to negotiate the thorny geopolitics surrounding Nord Stream 2.

  • Matt Gaetz asked White House for blanket preemptive pardon

    The congressman has denied allegations and said he will not resign from office.

  • Bristol police chief steps down after Colston statue chaos and violent Kill the Bill protests

    Bristol’s police chief has announced he is stepping down from the role after the Colston statue chaos and violent Kill the Bill protests, saying it was the “right time” for someone else to take over. Andy Marsh, 55, the chief constable of Avon and Somerset police, would not seek to extend his contract when it expired in July following 34 years of police service, the force announced on Wednesday. Mr Marsh’s decision to step down follows him making “a number of mistakes” over the past year, a source close to the force said. Mr Marsh, who took up the role in 2016, is leaving in the wake of significant unrest in Bristol over the past 12 months, including recent protests against the new police powers bill which saw officers clash with protesters. Politicians criticised the “excessive force against protesters,” including a journalist who was pushed and hit with a baton.

  • Biden moves up deadline for COVID vaccine eligibility to April 19

    Mr. Biden also touted that as of Monday, 150 million vaccinations had been administered since he took office.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police said.

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: ‘Florida-Georgia Line’ — April 7, 2021

    Reporter Jon Ward joins to talk about the corporate response to Georgia's new restrictive voting laws, and Florida State Attorney Dave Aronberg joins to talk about all the Florida skullduggery in the news right now.

  • Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller 4 years after allegations stemming from FBI probe

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel explains Arizona’s move to part ways with longtime head coach Sean Miller, who had been under fire amid allegations stemming from the federal investigation into college basketball. Pete also gives you some of the hot names that could be in the running to replace Miller with the Wildcats.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Pushing Back on Georgia’s Voting Restrictions

    The Atlanta mayor using every tool at her disposal to safeguard access to the ballot box

  • Michigan basketball's Mike Smith passes on extra year in college, declares for NBA draft

    Michigan basketball's Mike Smith, the transfer from Columbia, announced that he will enter the 2021 NBA draft, passing on an extra year in college.

  • Instead of Laminating Your COVID Vaccine Card, Buy These $7 Protectors on Amazon

    I felt such a sense of relief when I got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I got vaccinated at the Javits Center in New York City, a mass vaccination site, and the process was pretty easy and relatively painless.

  • Buttigieg says racism built into US infrastructure was a ‘conscious choice’

    Phase one of fixing the nation’s infrastructure is not just about some of the obvious: repairing potholes, bridges, roads, airports, schools, creating new power grids, replacing lead pipes and expanding broadband. “If you think about it, much of this infrastructure was paid for and designed before the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” former Obama Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx tells theGrio. Foxx said the nation’s racial division also affected both cities and rural communities.

  • Dustin Johnson and those after his Masters crown – 5 players to watch at Augusta

    The likes of Rory McIlory, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tipped to challenge.