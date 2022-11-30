Augusta officials approve more stun guns for sheriff's office after man's death in October

Months after the death of a man tased by Richmond County deputies, commissioners approved a request from the sheriff's office to purchase 20 new stun guns.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office requested the county allocate more than $50,000 for the implementation of the Justice Assistance Grant Taser 7 program. This program is "designed specifically to enhance existing crime prevention and enforcement units," according to the grant proposal.

The sheriff's office stated the devices will help the agency progress toward the goal of 100% total issuance to all sworn deputies.

In October, the sheriff's office said all certified deputies, not including jailers, are issued stun guns as part of their everyday equipment and jailers are equipped with the devices during their shifts.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Augusta Chronicle related to the grant.

Sheriff's office reports show that deputies used stun guns:

55 times in 2017

59 times in 2018

45 times in 2019

58 times in 2020

61 times in 2021

53 times in 2022 (as of Oct. 26)

Law enforcement in Savannah, which has a comparable population to Augusta, uses stun guns less frequently.

Out of 415 officers, 260 have department-issued stun guns. The deployments are issued below going back to 2020, according to Bianca Johnson, public information coordinator for the Savannah Police Department.

Savannah Police Department officers deployed stun guns:

40 times in 2020

32 times in 2021

28 times in 2022 (as of Oct. 27)

Stun gun deaths in Richmond County

Two people died in Richmond County over the last two years after being shocked with a stun gun.

On Oct. 16, deputies stunned Christopher Tyrone Blount, 45, who later became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy who deployed the stun gun was placed on administrative leave.

Jermaine Jones Jr., 24, died in October 2021 after suffering head injuries in an incident during which Richmond County deputies used a stun gun.

Four Richmond County deputies were placed on administrative leave. The GBI investigation into Jones' death was turned over to Augusta District Attorney's Office.

Jones was stunned in the back by a stun gun before falling to the ground, noted reports. The family claims deputies were hitting and punching Jones while trying to handcuff him, according to a previous Augusta Chronicle article.

