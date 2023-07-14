Augusta resident arrested in shooting of repo man

Jul. 14—AUGUSTA, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man remained jailed Friday after he allegedly shot and killed a man who was attempting to repossess a vehicle at his home, West Virginia State Police said.

Michael McCaughey, 39, of Augusta, was charged with second-degree murder following the incident about 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the Golden Drive area.

Police identified the victim as Cody Carlin, 27, of Hagerstown.

Carlin and a co-worker went to the McCaughey residence to take possession of a vehicle when, according to police, McCaughey saw what the two were doing and became irate.

After an initial argument, McCaughey allegedly retrieved a firearm from the home and shot Carlin.

The co-worker was reportedly not injured.

Police arrested McCaughey during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 50 after he fled the area in a vehicle. He was being held Friday on $500,000 bond at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.

The Hampshire County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia Natural Resources Police, Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire County Emergency Services, medical examiner Chris Guynn and members of the state police Crime Scene Response Team assisted at the scene.