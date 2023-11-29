This Augusta school is No. 8 best middle school in Georgia, U.S. News says

FILE - John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School was ranked one of the top middle schools in Georgia by U.S. News & World Report.

As U.S. News & World Report updated its public elementary and middle school rankings in November, multiple Augusta-area schools scored well, including one Augusta school ranking top-10 among Georgia middle schools.

Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, which topped Richmond County middle schools, ranked No. 8 in the state.

Richmond County's top elementary school is C.T. Walker Magnet School, which also ranked No. 3 among Richmond County middle schools, No. 107 among Georgia middle schools, and No. 112 among Georgia elementary schools.

Columbia County's top middle school is Stallings Island Middle School, which also ranked No. 17 among Georgia middle schools.

Columbia County's top elementary school is River Ridge Elementary School, which also ranked No. 26 among Georgia middle schools.

Here are the top five Richmond County elementary schools:

C.T. Walker (No. 112 among Georgia elementary schools) Lake Forest Hills Elementary (No. 322 among Georgia elementary schools) Freedom Park School (No. 526 among Georgia elementary schools) Blythe Elementary (No. 584 among Georgia elementary schools). Belair K-8 (No. 638 among Georgia elementary schools).

Here are the top five Richmond County middle schools:

Davidson Fine Arts (No. 8 among Georgia middle schools). A.R. Johnson Magnet School (No. 3 among Georgia magnet middle schools and No. 44 among Georgia middle schools). C.T. Walker (No. 107 among Georgia middle schools). Richmond Technical Career Magnet School (No. 173 among Georgia middle schools). Freedom Park School

Here are the top five Columbia County elementary schools:

River Ridge Elementary (No. 26 among Georgia elementary schools). Parkway Elementary (No. 35 among Georgia elementary schools). Lewiston Elementary (No. 52 among Georgia elementary schools). Stevens Creek Elementary (No. 53 among Georgia elementary schools). North Columbia Elementary (No. 92 among Georgia elementary schools).

Here are the top five Columbia County middle schools:

Stallings Island Middle (No. 17 among Georgia middle schools) Greenbrier Middle (No. 27 among Georgia middle schools). Riverside Middle (No. 51 among Georgia middle schools). Lakeside Middle (No. 36 among Georgia middle schools). Columbia Middle (No. 161 among Georgia middle schools).

For each state, schools were assessed on their shares of students who were proficient or above proficient in their math and reading/language arts assessments. Half of the formula assessed the scores themselves and the other half incorporated the test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics. In other words, the top-ranked schools are all high-achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students. For more information on the methodology, go to usnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in Augusta, Ga. is No. 8 in state