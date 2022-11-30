Augusta school targeted in hoax calls across Georgia claiming active shooter

Local law enforcement and emergency vehicles rushed to Westside High School after Augusta was targeted as part of a state-wide hoax.

A potential threat against the school was called in to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from the Richmond County School System.

Police scanners in Richmond County falsely reported five people were shot.

“The call used the same message sent in threats determined to be unsubstantiated in other Georgia school districts this morning,” according to the release. “We take all threats seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is on lockdown status while law enforcement agencies provide a full response.”

Similar calls were made to 911 in at least three other Coastal Georgia counties, including Chatham and Glynn.

Savannah High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after false reports circulated that six staffers and students had been shot. Brunswick High School in Glynn County also went into lockdown after receiving reports of a possible threat. Both threats were confirmed as hoaxes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is "aware of reports" of the incidents along the coast, according to Nelly Miles, director of the public and governmental affairs for GBI.

"At this point, the GBI is on standby with investigative teams ready to assist," Miles wrote in an email to the Savannah Morning News. "GISAC (state fusion center) is also working closely with federal agencies to monitor activity.”

The Columbia County School System did not release any statements, but Sheriff Alfonzo Williams with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said his office ramped up law enforcement presence at Burke County schools.

Around 9:15 a.m., Burke County 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia, according to a news release from Williams.

None of the private or public Burke County schools received any threats, but leaders increased law enforcement presence on campuses for staff and students’ safety.

