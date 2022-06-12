Augusta sees two shootings early Sunday, two young deaths

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting deaths that occurred early Sunday.

Coroner Mark Bowen reported via email that Logan Etterle, 21, of Thomson was shot at 10th and Broad streets and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56 a.m.

Not long after, Jakwan Gunter, 19, was shot at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 a.m. Gunter lived on the 2000 block of Clark Street, approximately four miles north.

In related news: ‘Even after my daughter, there were more kills’: Augusta father laments gun violence ahead of rally

Photo gallery: Augusta-area rally held June 11 to protest gun violence

Both incidents are being treated as homicides, according to the sheriff's office, and the victims’ bodies will be autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ lab.

The shootings are not related to one another, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Logan Etterle, 21, and Jakwan Gunter, 19, died in unrelated shootings