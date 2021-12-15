Augusta State Medical Prison officer indicted for allegedly trading drugs with inmates

An Augusta State Medical Prison guard was indicted Tuesday for allegedly trading drugs with inmates at the prison.

A Richmond County Superior Court Grand Jury indicted Keyera Lashae Barnes, 32, on trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distributed, crossing guard lines with drugs, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trading with inmates and violation of oath by public officer charges.

According to the indictment, Barnes delivered prohibited items to inmates in her capacity as a corrections officer at the prison. Barnes was found in possession of more than 28 grams of methamphetamine that she took inside the prison to trade with inmates.

Barnes allegedly traded methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco with an inmate at the prison. Barnes has been held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center since being arrested on Sept. 26.

