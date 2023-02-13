Augusta Technical College removes vice chair after arrest

The Augusta Technical College Board of Directors removed vice chairman Robert Lee Collins III Friday following his arrest earlier last week on a felony charge.

Robert Lee Collins III, 48, of Evans, is charged with felony sexual exploitation of children, according to Columbia County jail records.

Robert Lee Collins III served as vice chairman of the Augusta Technical College Board of Directors.

"The Augusta Technical College Board of Directors made swift action today to remove Mr. Robert Collins III effectively immediately from the board," said Kimberly N. Holden, director of marketing a public relations.

Collins also works at the Fort Gordon Cyber Center of Excellence.

His official title is Chief, Officer Division, Office of the Chief of Signal at the Cyber Center of Excellence, according to Lesli J. Ellis-Wouters, chief of Public Affairs. His job entails serving as the strategic human resource planner to the Chief of Signal on all matters regarding Signal Officers, Ellis-Wouters said.

Collings is accused of uploading child sexual abuse material to a Kik account, according to the arrest warrant.

The GBI began an investigation after receiving a report about Collins’ online activity, according to a news release. The investigation led to a search of Collins’ Evans home and his subsequent arrest.

The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

