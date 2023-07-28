Augusta University Health, Wellstar merger gets approval from AG review

FILE - WellStar President and CEO Candice Saunders speaks during the public hearing for the Augusta University and WellStar Health System merger on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. On Thursday, the proposed transaction was approved by the Office of the Attorney General, an important step in finalizing the deal.

The merger between Wellstar and Augusta University Health has been approved by the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia, according to a join statement from leaders of Wellstar, AU Health and the University System of Georgia.

"The report concluded the pending transaction is consistent with the purposes set out in the law, including that the community will receive an enforceable commitment for fair and reasonable community benefits, there are no impermissible conflicts of interest and that there are sufficient safeguards to assure access to affordable care moving forward, including Wellstar’s commitment to provide care to the uninsured and to improve healthcare for Georgians," read the joint statement released late Thursday.

The report comes almost a month after the office of the attorney general held a hearing in Augusta on the proposed merger, which would see Wellstar step in as the sole corporate member of AU Health. The transaction is not a sale, but Wellstar has made a number of contractual agreements to invest up to $797 million over 10 years in existing facilities as well as the new hospital in Columbia County for which AU Health holds a certificate of need.

While the transaction is not final, the positive report of findings is an important step toward completing the deal. The joint statement says that the parties hope to finalize the deal this summer, and are working on a smooth transition for patient care and insurance coverage.

Most speakers at the hearing were in favor of the deal, although some written comments submitted as part of the record were more critical. Several state elected officials and activists expressed concern over Wellstar taking on another hospital system after they had closed the Atlanta Medical Center last year. Sen. Raphael Warnock also submitted a letter with a number of suggestions on additional safeguards.

Advocates for the deal have said the merger will provide benefits to patients throughout the Augusta area and across the state, including through expanded opportunities for students at the Medical College of Georgia.

"Wellstar, AUHS and Augusta University share a mission to create a healthcare future for Georgians and solve healthcare challenges across the state," Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar, said at the hearing.

The report of findings was not immediately available on Thursday evening when the joint statement was released.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates as additional information is available.

