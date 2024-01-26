Augusta University to host anti-death penalty event

Augusta University's Summerville campus will host a speaking event on the societal impact of the death penalty as part of the Journey of Hope: From Violence to Healing Speakers’ Tour.

The event, which will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Monday in the JSAC Ballroom, is part of a collaborative effort between Journey of Hope and its sponsors – Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, Conservatives Concerned About The Death Penalty and Faith Leaders Of Color Coalition, according to a news release.

The Journey of Hope Speakers’ Tour brings together the family members of murder victims, family members of those on death row and others to speak against capital punishment, according to the release.

"This year’s tour will offer Augusta the opportunity to engage in an enriching educational experience, one that will help facilitate conversations about the death penalty with our community members and with students and faculty at Augusta University," said event coordinator Daniél Mulherin.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Reverend Jack Sullivan Jr., will tell his story of overcoming trauma from the murder of his sister, Jennifer, in Cleveland, Ohio in 1997, according to the release.

The event is free and open to the public, according to the release.

Register for the event at docs.google.com/forms/d/1rI-u46XyVr3rFxPvS8EBAO8yEVPVeA-_monIRQDIX2s/viewform?edit_requested=true.

