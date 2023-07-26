Augusta University professor charged with indecency for alleged math lounge incident

An Augusta University math professor has been charged with misdemeanor public indecency after allegedly exposing himself in a math lounge.

John Christopher Sligar, 65, was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Monday, July 17. He was bonded out on July 18.

The incident allegedly occurred on July 10 at about 2:15 p.m. in a math lounge on the third floor of Allgood Hall at Augusta University, according to a warrant from the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court. Sligar "was observed exposing" and pleasuring himself.

Augusta University said they could not comment on personnel matters, and did not confirm whether he was still employed at the university. Sligar's faculty profile is no longer available online. A saved version of the page from November lists him as an associate professor in the College of Science and Mathematics. As of 2022, he made more than $81,000 a year as a professor, according to state salary transparency data.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta University professor charged for alleged exposure in lounge