Augusta woman charged in 2019 homicide on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Law enforcement arrested an Augusta woman Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2019.

Investigators arrested Venus Latrice Shelton, 40, on Wednesday. Shelton is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Rommie Williams, 32, was found dead in an apartment on the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard on Feb. 18, 2019. Williams died from at least one gunshot wound, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Shooting one year prior on the same street

One year prior to the Williams shooting, in December 2018, another man was shot and killed on Essie McIntyre Boulevard.

Devontay Roscoe, 24, of the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard, was shot at least once, according to a news release from Coroner Mark Bowen. He was transported to AU Medical Center where he died.

