Augusta woman fatally shot on 12th Street
One person is dead after a shooting at 12th Street and Anderson Avenue late Thursday.
Kimberly Harris-Opoku, 56, was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Richmond County deputies responded to the intersection at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and located Harris-Opoku.
More information will be released once it becomes available, according to the sheriff's office.
