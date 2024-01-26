Augustana University announces NYT columnist David Brooks as 27th Boe Forum speaker

Augustana University plans to host The New York Times columnist David Brooks at its annual Boe Forum on Public Affairs in March for a discussion about the rule of law and future of democracy.

Brooks, who is also a PBS NewsHour commentator and author, is set to speak at 7:30 p.m. March 19 in the Elmen Center. The speech will follow Super Tuesday, when a number of states hold primary elections and caucuses.

His discussion will cover a poll by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota that revealed a majority of those polled believe American democracy is under attack or being tested, and one-third of those polled don’t accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

David Brooks is the featured speaker of the 27th Boe Forum on Public Affairs at Augustana University.

Brooks has also been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, NBC’s Meet the Press, and in the New Yorker, Washington Post and Forbes. He’s held positions at the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Newsweek and The Weekly Standard. He has been awarded more than 30 honorary degrees from American colleges and universities, was a Jackson Senior Fellow at Yale and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Harry Thompson, executive director of AU’s Center for Western Studies which sponsors the Boe Forum, said in a news release from AU that with the presidential election, and the balance of federal power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives in question, 2024 is a “tremendously consequential” election year.

“In selecting David Brooks, the university-community Boe Forum Committee found Brooks’ stance on the importance of the rule of law to a functioning democracy especially appealing,” Thompson said. “Brooks is widely regarded as one of the most astute and measured voices on American politics and society.”

After Brooks’ address, there will be a question-and-answer session with questions from AU political science or journalism students moderated by AU President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

