Augustans sue Richmond County Sheriff's Office after allegedly being hit by patrol car

Two Augustans are suing the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, claiming a deputy crashed into into their car causing serious injuries.

The lawsuit was filed by Tiffany Hatcher and Jamar Bush against Richmond County, the sheriff's office and deputy Robert Flanders on June 1 in Richmond County State Court.

The suit alleges Hatcher and Bush were traveling east on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta when Flanders struck their Kia Forte in his patrol car while responding to a call.

Hatcher, the driver, and Bush claim they were preparing to turn left into a driveway when Flanders "accelerated to drive around [their] vehicle and violently struck the vehicle," according to the suit.

Hatcher claims she suffered serious, permanent injuries and incurred more than $10,000 in medical bills, according to the lawsuit. Bush claims he also suffered permanent injuries and incurred more than $10,000 in medical bills.

The lawsuit alleges the sheriff's office knew or should have known Flanders "was an incompetent or habitually reckless driver," but allowed him to drive anyway.

Hatcher and Bush are requesting more than $15,800 for negligence, general damages determined at trial and attorneys' fees.

Hatcher and Bush's attorneys did not immediately respond to request for comment. The City of Augusta does not comment on pending litigation.

Deadly police chase: Sheriff's office: Beech Island man commits suicide after chase with Aiken County deputy

Guilty verdict in murder trial: Augusta man found guilty of strangling elderly person with electrical cord

Richmond County Sheriff's Office's defense

On June 30, city attorneys filed an answer to the lawsuit, stating it is not liable for any alleged negligence of Flanders because he is no longer employed by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Attorneys also stated Hatcher and Bush "fail[ed] to mitigate damages" and "failed to exercise ordinary care for their own safety," according to the answer.

However, the city did admit Flanders was driving a city-owned vehicle and the city, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree and Flanders can be served pursuant to the Civil Practice Act.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augustans sue Richmond County Sheriff's Office after crash