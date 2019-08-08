August's Full Sturgeon Moon is swimming our way next week, and it's bringing self-confidence with it

Come August 15th at 8:29 a.m. EDT, the Full Sturgeon Moon will swim upstream into our sky. Why is it called the Full Sturgeon Moon, you ask? Well, you know you can count on us to give you the details of what makes August’s full moon (and every full moon throughout the year) so special.

August’s full moon was dubbed the Full Sturgeon Moon by the Native American tribes living in what is now called the northeastern United States. During this time of year, wild sturgeon would be prolific and easily caught within the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, hence the name.

This meant fresh fish could immediately be eaten, and preserved fish, either smoked or dried, could be prepared to enjoy throughout the winter months ahead.

However, according to Almanac.com, depending on their location throughout the country, other tribes referred to August’s full moon differently. For example, some called August’s full moon the Full Green Corn Moon because corn is just about ready for harvest in the month of August. The Pueblo people of San Ildefonso and San Juan called August’s full moon the Wheat Cut Moon. The Dakota Sioux in the norther regions of the U.S. dubbed this moon the Moon When All Things Ripen. And the Ojibwe of Canada and the U.S. called it the Blueberry Moon.

However, if you’re located south of the equator, the names for August’s full moon are completely different. Because those in the Southern Hemisphere are currently experiencing winter, some common names for August’s full moon are Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Hunger Moon, and Wolf Moon, as Space.com reports.

Snow in August? Sounds apocalyptic to us. But in places closer to the South Pole, this is a totally normal phenomenon.

And yes, the Southern Hemisphere also has a Full Sturgeon Moon. However, unlike ours, it occurs during February, which is mid-summer for our friends south of the equator. This mid-summer moon is also called Grain Moon, Red Moon, Wyrt Moon (named for a medicinal herb), Corn Moon, Dog Moon, and Barley Moon, depending on one’s location.

Back up here in the Northern Hemisphere, when the moon is full on the 15th, it sits firmly in Aquarius, the sign of the water bearer.

Aquarius is a sign that embodies uniqueness, freedom, and individuality. So if you’re feeling super confident in your own skin come the full moon, you know why.

And hey, if you need an excuse to be utterly yourself for an entire day, now is the time to do so. Although, in our opinion, we think it’s always the time to be 100% you all day every day.

Like every full moon, August’s Full Sturgeon Moon will be a beauty to behold. Make sure you head outside the night before the 15th to catch a glimpse of the moon heading into its peak fullness.