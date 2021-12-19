Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
Nov. 28, 2021
Megan and Cory Reiter of Alliance, boy
Renee and Kevin Carver of Massillon, boy
Nov. 29, 2021
Brittany Morris of Massillon, boy
Baylie and Cody Neininger of Tuscarawas, boy
Kelsea and Jonathan Naylor of Carrollton, boy
Gabriella Dragos and Kevin DeStefano of Canton, girl
Emily Dazey and Keenan Hughes-Gulley of Canton, girl
Nov. 30, 2021
Taylor Norton and Brandon Browne of Minerva, girl
Erica and Christopher McCauley of Louisville, girl
Diane Thibedeau of Canton, girl
Dec. 1, 2021
Andrea and Samuel Cerreta of North Canton, boy
Ashley Copeland and Daniel Davis of Massillon, girl
Kristina and Jaymes Urban of Massillon, boy
Shay-Anna Twyman and Adam Holland Jr. of Akron, girl
Dec. 2, 2021
Sarah and Jarrett Coleman of Canton, girl
Hannah and Jordan Pearce of Hartville, girl
Hunter McAfee and Thomas Farnesworth of Caldwell, girl
Phylicia Dishong and Sean Brandal of Canton, boy
Joey Nelson and Devin Andrews of Alliance, boy
Madeline Aberegg and Brennan Carr of Sebring, girl
Dec. 3, 2021
Michelle and Adam Rennick of Canal Fulton, girl
Kristin and Kenneth Sukosd of Massillon, girl
Kayla and Earl Robinson of Strasburg, girl
Samantha and Robert Holmes III of Canton, boy
Megan and Michael Drumm of Canton, boy
Leah and Joseph Chupp of Apple Creek, girl
Nicole Douglas and Sean Boyd Sr. of Canton, boy
Dec. 4, 2021
Erica and David Spencer of East Canton, girl
Taryzia Inman of Canton, girl
Arrel Card and Ra’Shod Norwood of Canton, girl
Jacqueline Cooper and Shawn Lewis of Massillon, boy
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
Nov. 29, 2021
Courtney and Kyle Barson of Massillon, girl
Jessica and Timothy Monea of North Canton, boy
Sarah and Ryan Maclennan of Alliance, boy
Demi Wyman and Andrew Bardash of Louisville, boy
Nov. 30, 2021
Alyssa Morris and Dechon Davis of Alliance, boy
Dec. 1, 2021
Breanna Ammond and Anthony Valasek of Canton, boy
Jessica and Andrew Kilchenman of Carrollton, girl
Becca and Benjamin Ryan of North Canton, girl
Tamiya Anderson and Aaron Spooney of Canton, girl
Dec. 2, 2021
Jasmine and Jayden Edwards of East Canton, girl
Faith and Andrew Reynolds of Canton, boy
Chazmin Anthony and Larry Grimes Jr. of Massillon, girl
Dec. 3, 2021
Crystal and Andrew France of Louisville, girl
Dec. 4, 2021
Ashley and Mark Keim of Louisville, boy
Jaquanna Mitchell of Canton, boy
