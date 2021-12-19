Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Nov. 28, 2021

Megan and Cory Reiter of Alliance, boy

Renee and Kevin Carver of Massillon, boy

Nov. 29, 2021

Brittany Morris of Massillon, boy

Baylie and Cody Neininger of Tuscarawas, boy

Kelsea and Jonathan Naylor of Carrollton, boy

Gabriella Dragos and Kevin DeStefano of Canton, girl

Emily Dazey and Keenan Hughes-Gulley of Canton, girl

Nov. 30, 2021

Taylor Norton and Brandon Browne of Minerva, girl

Erica and Christopher McCauley of Louisville, girl

Diane Thibedeau of Canton, girl

Dec. 1, 2021

Andrea and Samuel Cerreta of North Canton, boy

Ashley Copeland and Daniel Davis of Massillon, girl

Kristina and Jaymes Urban of Massillon, boy

Shay-Anna Twyman and Adam Holland Jr. of Akron, girl

Dec. 2, 2021

Sarah and Jarrett Coleman of Canton, girl

Hannah and Jordan Pearce of Hartville, girl

Hunter McAfee and Thomas Farnesworth of Caldwell, girl

Phylicia Dishong and Sean Brandal of Canton, boy

Joey Nelson and Devin Andrews of Alliance, boy

Madeline Aberegg and Brennan Carr of Sebring, girl

Dec. 3, 2021

Michelle and Adam Rennick of Canal Fulton, girl

Kristin and Kenneth Sukosd of Massillon, girl

Kayla and Earl Robinson of Strasburg, girl

Samantha and Robert Holmes III of Canton, boy

Megan and Michael Drumm of Canton, boy

Leah and Joseph Chupp of Apple Creek, girl

Nicole Douglas and Sean Boyd Sr. of Canton, boy

Dec. 4, 2021

Erica and David Spencer of East Canton, girl

Taryzia Inman of Canton, girl

Arrel Card and Ra’Shod Norwood of Canton, girl

Jacqueline Cooper and Shawn Lewis of Massillon, boy

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY MEDICAL CENTER

Nov. 29, 2021

Courtney and Kyle Barson of Massillon, girl

Jessica and Timothy Monea of North Canton, boy

Sarah and Ryan Maclennan of Alliance, boy

Demi Wyman and Andrew Bardash of Louisville, boy

Nov. 30, 2021

Alyssa Morris and Dechon Davis of Alliance, boy

Dec. 1, 2021

Breanna Ammond and Anthony Valasek of Canton, boy

Jessica and Andrew Kilchenman of Carrollton, girl

Becca and Benjamin Ryan of North Canton, girl

Tamiya Anderson and Aaron Spooney of Canton, girl

Dec. 2, 2021

Jasmine and Jayden Edwards of East Canton, girl

Faith and Andrew Reynolds of Canton, boy

Chazmin Anthony and Larry Grimes Jr. of Massillon, girl

Dec. 3, 2021

Crystal and Andrew France of Louisville, girl

Dec. 4, 2021

Ashley and Mark Keim of Louisville, boy

Jaquanna Mitchell of Canton, boy

