Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Jan. 23-29
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
Jan. 23, 2022
Chaleighann Dotts and Prince Ixcoy Gonzalez of Dover, boy
Trisha and Fred Crenshaw Jr. of Canton, girl
Jan. 24, 2022
Natasha and Corey Prendergast of Canton, girl
Juliana Nesello and Sergio Guiraldello Paulino Da Silva of North Canton, boy
Samantha and Justin Englehaupt of Alliance, boy
Ariel and Todd Liskey of Massillon, boy
Carly Timms and Raymond Bertram of Canton, girl
Danielle McKinsey and Adam Andrejcik of Louisville, girl
Jan. 25, 2022
Rachel and William Duck of Alliance, girl
Kristie Holbrook of Canton, boy
Sydney and Elijah Downin of Strasburg, boy
Jan. 26, 2022
Amelia Graham and River Hatfield of Alliance, boy
Alyssa Krach-Hawkins and Frederick Stovall III of Alliance, girl
Shelby Wolfe of Canton, girl
Jan. 27, 2022
Amanda Rohr and William Moriarty IV of Massillon, boy
Areeonna Harris and Brandon Wheeler of Canton, boy
Stephanie and Wesley Rash of Canton, girl
Christina Berardinelli and Michael Wagner of East Canton, boy
Jan. 28, 2022
Kendyl Rossiter of Massillon, boy
Jacee and Michael Gammill of Canton, girl
Brittany and Jesse Barnhart of Alliance, boy
Krista Gesaman and Roger Bryan Jr. of Massillon, boy
Caitlin and Frank Moll VI of Louisville, girl
Myranda and Evan Caswell of Dover, boy
Santanna Addair and Charles Johnson V of Minerva, boy
Jan. 29, 2022
Jenna and Tyler Hulton of Canton, girl
Chiquasia Degraffenfried and Brandon Hines of Canton, girl
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
Jan. 23, 2022
Tessa Baughman and Brandon Mathess of Canton, girl
Jan. 24, 2022
Jordan McCauley and Tristan Warren of Canton, girl
Jan. 26, 2022
Tiffany and Charles Lott Sr. of Canton, boy
Stephine and Troy Trice of Massillon, boy
Jan. 27, 2022
La’heelah Wright of Canton, girl
Jan. 29, 2022
Britany Vandegrift and Bren Harvey of Uniontown, girl
