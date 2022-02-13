Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Jan. 23-29

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Jan. 23, 2022

Chaleighann Dotts and Prince Ixcoy Gonzalez of Dover, boy

Trisha and Fred Crenshaw Jr. of Canton, girl

Jan. 24, 2022

Natasha and Corey Prendergast of Canton, girl

Juliana Nesello and Sergio Guiraldello Paulino Da Silva of North Canton, boy

Samantha and Justin Englehaupt of Alliance, boy

Ariel and Todd Liskey of Massillon, boy

Carly Timms and Raymond Bertram of Canton, girl

Danielle McKinsey and Adam Andrejcik of Louisville, girl

Jan. 25, 2022

Rachel and William Duck of Alliance, girl

Kristie Holbrook of Canton, boy

Sydney and Elijah Downin of Strasburg, boy

Jan. 26, 2022

Amelia Graham and River Hatfield of Alliance, boy

Alyssa Krach-Hawkins and Frederick Stovall III of Alliance, girl

Shelby Wolfe of Canton, girl

Jan. 27, 2022

Amanda Rohr and William Moriarty IV of Massillon, boy

Areeonna Harris and Brandon Wheeler of Canton, boy

Stephanie and Wesley Rash of Canton, girl

Christina Berardinelli and Michael Wagner of East Canton, boy

Jan. 28, 2022

Kendyl Rossiter of Massillon, boy

Jacee and Michael Gammill of Canton, girl

Brittany and Jesse Barnhart of Alliance, boy

Krista Gesaman and Roger Bryan Jr. of Massillon, boy

Caitlin and Frank Moll VI of Louisville, girl

Myranda and Evan Caswell of Dover, boy

Santanna Addair and Charles Johnson V of Minerva, boy

Jan. 29, 2022

Jenna and Tyler Hulton of Canton, girl

Chiquasia Degraffenfried and Brandon Hines of Canton, girl

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY MEDICAL CENTER

Jan. 23, 2022

Tessa Baughman and Brandon Mathess of Canton, girl

Jan. 24, 2022

Jordan McCauley and Tristan Warren of Canton, girl

Jan. 26, 2022

Tiffany and Charles Lott Sr. of Canton, boy

Stephine and Troy Trice of Massillon, boy

Jan. 27, 2022

La’heelah Wright of Canton, girl

Jan. 29, 2022

Britany Vandegrift and Bren Harvey of Uniontown, girl

