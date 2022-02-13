Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Jan. 23-29

Associated Press

A 12-year-old girl is accused of “maliciously" impersonating a fellow student by creating fake Instagram and email accounts to threaten students and staff at their South Florida charter school, police said. The child then sent threats to herself and others at the school and “intentionally lied to law enforcement" to frame a 13-year-old girl, Pembroke Pines police said in a news release sent Thursday. The older girl was arrested after the Nov. 19 threats at Renaissance Charter School, but has since been exonerated of all charges, police said.