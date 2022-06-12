Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for May 22-28

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

May 22, 2022

Amelia and Dillon Kovac of Canton, girl

May 23, 2022

Victoria and Matthew Nickl of Navarre, girl

Pacheale Poole of Canton, girl

May 24, 2022

Amber Kleinhenz of Massillon, boy

Amanda and Brandon Shuman of Massillon, boy

Alyse and Kyle Krug of Magnolia, boy

Tasha and Shannon Crable of Massillon, girl

Shaina and Todd Spillman of Mineral City, girl

Ashley and Adam Hutmacher of Lisbon, boy

May 25, 2022

Debra Widder and Gavyn Reed of East Canton, boy

May 26, 2022

Alonnah Hubbard and DeQuwan Umbles of Canton, boy

Kady and Phillip Hamad III of Alliance, boy

Rachel Baier and Michael Conn of Alliance, boy

Katelynn and Adam King of Navarre, girl

Samantha and Joseph Anderson of Carrollton, boy

Ashly and John Neely of Alliance, girl

Stacey and Daniel Pietzcker of North Canton, boy

Maddison and Devan Votava of Bolivar, girl

Lydia and Dustin Graham of Louisville, girl

Stephanie and Aaron Weaver of East Canton, girl

May 27, 2022

Ashley McHenry and Davon Newman of Canton, boy

Amber Blackburn and Anthony Dean of Canton, girl

Diana and Christopher Flounders of East Canton, boy

May 28, 2022

Chelsea and Michael Mazeall II of Massillon, girl

Jordan and Jason Herold of Louisville, boy

Kimberly and Bryan Haas of Canton, boy

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

May 23, 2022

Rachel and Shay Siburt of Canton, boy

Shantae Teeters of Carrollton, boy

May 24, 2022

Brittany Worrell and Thomas Buckius of Canton, girl

Khitara Stinson of Canton, girl

Brittany Patske and Jordan Medley of Massillon, boy

May 25, 2022

Kaya and Taylor Wright of Minerva, girl

May 26, 2022

Alyssa and Aaron Alexander of Massillon, boy

Jamica Hancock of Alliance, girl

May 31, 2022

Cory and Matthew Tafe of Alliance, girl

Na’cayla Chine and Tyshawn Petties of Canton, boy

June 1, 2022

Nasirra McCole of Canton, girl

June 2, 2022

Deanna Hull Kitlak of Canton, girl

Shakelah Nadal of Canton, boy

