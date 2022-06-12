Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for May 22-28
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
May 22, 2022
Amelia and Dillon Kovac of Canton, girl
May 23, 2022
Victoria and Matthew Nickl of Navarre, girl
Pacheale Poole of Canton, girl
May 24, 2022
Amber Kleinhenz of Massillon, boy
Amanda and Brandon Shuman of Massillon, boy
Alyse and Kyle Krug of Magnolia, boy
Tasha and Shannon Crable of Massillon, girl
Shaina and Todd Spillman of Mineral City, girl
Ashley and Adam Hutmacher of Lisbon, boy
May 25, 2022
Debra Widder and Gavyn Reed of East Canton, boy
May 26, 2022
Alonnah Hubbard and DeQuwan Umbles of Canton, boy
Kady and Phillip Hamad III of Alliance, boy
Rachel Baier and Michael Conn of Alliance, boy
Katelynn and Adam King of Navarre, girl
Samantha and Joseph Anderson of Carrollton, boy
Ashly and John Neely of Alliance, girl
Stacey and Daniel Pietzcker of North Canton, boy
Maddison and Devan Votava of Bolivar, girl
Lydia and Dustin Graham of Louisville, girl
Stephanie and Aaron Weaver of East Canton, girl
May 27, 2022
Ashley McHenry and Davon Newman of Canton, boy
Amber Blackburn and Anthony Dean of Canton, girl
Diana and Christopher Flounders of East Canton, boy
May 28, 2022
Chelsea and Michael Mazeall II of Massillon, girl
Jordan and Jason Herold of Louisville, boy
Kimberly and Bryan Haas of Canton, boy
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL
May 23, 2022
Rachel and Shay Siburt of Canton, boy
Shantae Teeters of Carrollton, boy
May 24, 2022
Brittany Worrell and Thomas Buckius of Canton, girl
Khitara Stinson of Canton, girl
Brittany Patske and Jordan Medley of Massillon, boy
May 25, 2022
Kaya and Taylor Wright of Minerva, girl
May 26, 2022
Alyssa and Aaron Alexander of Massillon, boy
Jamica Hancock of Alliance, girl
May 31, 2022
Cory and Matthew Tafe of Alliance, girl
Na’cayla Chine and Tyshawn Petties of Canton, boy
June 1, 2022
Nasirra McCole of Canton, girl
June 2, 2022
Deanna Hull Kitlak of Canton, girl
Shakelah Nadal of Canton, boy
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for May 22-28