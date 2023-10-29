Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Oct. 8-14, 2023
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
Oct. 8, 2023
Kassondra and Jason Bayer of Massillon, girl
Katie and Jacob Byler of Minerva, girl
Lauren Bosworth Ransdell and John Ransdell of Massillon, girl
Kayla Bertram and Dominic Barrino of Canton, boy
Oct. 9, 2023
Alyssa and Austin Szink of Massillon, boy
Oct. 10, 2023
Taylor Merriner and Billy Young of Canton, boy
Oct. 11, 2023
Jasmine Ohler of Canton, boy
Madison and Curt Ruggles of Minerva, girl
Airyonnia Flanders and Ivan Li of Canton, boy
Lori and James Shaffer of Navarre, girl
Cindi and Matthew Keim of Massillon, boy
Oct. 12, 2023
Krystal Ray of Louisville, boy
Camryn Reeves and Nicholas Pileggi of Alliance, girl
Noel Montgomery and Eugene Dieffenbaugher of Massillon, girl
Alexa and Matthew Griffith of Massillon, boy
Oct. 13, 2023
Kayley and Tyler Rivard of Canton, boy
Rebekah Pipe and Nicholas Buss of Canton, boy
Lauren and Samuel Sluss of Paris, boy
Rebecca Davis and Mark Dodd Sr. of Alliance, boy
Tisha and Chase Lanier of Massillon, boy
Oct. 14, 2023
Megan and Charles Bickel of Louisville, boy
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL
Oct. 9, 2023
Deana and Sheldon Ludt of Alliance, girl
Oct. 10, 2023
Autumn and Derik Higgins of Navarre, boy
Oct. 11, 2023
Audra and Jesse Rose of Creston, girl
Destinee Rogers and Charles Mcclure III of Massillon, girl
Melissa and Curtis Blind of Newcomerstown, girl
Oct. 12, 2023
Emily Debnar of Malvern, girl
Jasmine and Steven Mayhugh of North Benton, boy
Oct. 13, 2023
Justyce Mayle of Canton, boy
Breanna and Vincent Schmied Jr. of Louisville, girl
Miquela and Joseph Bergin of East Canton, girl
Oct. 14, 2023
Marissa Andreff and Johnquez Jones of Canton, girl
