Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Oct. 8-14, 2023

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Oct. 8, 2023

Kassondra and Jason Bayer of Massillon, girl

Katie and Jacob Byler of Minerva, girl

Lauren Bosworth Ransdell and John Ransdell of Massillon, girl

Kayla Bertram and Dominic Barrino of Canton, boy

Oct. 9, 2023

Alyssa and Austin Szink of Massillon, boy

Oct. 10, 2023

Taylor Merriner and Billy Young of Canton, boy

Oct. 11, 2023

Jasmine Ohler of Canton, boy

Madison and Curt Ruggles of Minerva, girl

Airyonnia Flanders and Ivan Li of Canton, boy

Lori and James Shaffer of Navarre, girl

Cindi and Matthew Keim of Massillon, boy

Oct. 12, 2023

Krystal Ray of Louisville, boy

Camryn Reeves and Nicholas Pileggi of Alliance, girl

Noel Montgomery and Eugene Dieffenbaugher of Massillon, girl

Alexa and Matthew Griffith of Massillon, boy

Oct. 13, 2023

Kayley and Tyler Rivard of Canton, boy

Rebekah Pipe and Nicholas Buss of Canton, boy

Lauren and Samuel Sluss of Paris, boy

Rebecca Davis and Mark Dodd Sr. of Alliance, boy

Tisha and Chase Lanier of Massillon, boy

Oct. 14, 2023

Megan and Charles Bickel of Louisville, boy

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

Oct. 9, 2023

Deana and Sheldon Ludt of Alliance, girl

Oct. 10, 2023

Autumn and Derik Higgins of Navarre, boy

Oct. 11, 2023

Audra and Jesse Rose of Creston, girl

Destinee Rogers and Charles Mcclure III of Massillon, girl

Melissa and Curtis Blind of Newcomerstown, girl

Oct. 12, 2023

Emily Debnar of Malvern, girl

Jasmine and Steven Mayhugh of North Benton, boy

Oct. 13, 2023

Justyce Mayle of Canton, boy

Breanna and Vincent Schmied Jr. of Louisville, girl

Miquela and Joseph Bergin of East Canton, girl

Oct. 14, 2023

Marissa Andreff and Johnquez Jones of Canton, girl

