Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

(Reuters) -Carvana Co on Friday announced another round of job cuts that will impact about 1,500 employees, or 8% of its workforce, as it attempts to cut costs amid waning demand for used cars on the back of rising interest rates. The company's chief executive officer, Ernie Garcia, said in an internal memo obtained by CNBC that the company faced economic headwinds from higher financing costs. Carvana also "failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business," added CNBC, which first reported the job cuts, citing the memo.