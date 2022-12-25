Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Dec. 4-10
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
Dec. 4, 2022
Alexis Beers and Austin Lute of Uhrichsville, girl
Kathryn and Timothy Aman of Massillon, girl
Shereen and Jonathan Berkowitz of Louisville, girl
Abigail and Cody Strawder of Navarre, girl
Dec. 5, 2022
Abbigail Coverdale and Zachary Smith of Canton, boy
Destiny Brewer and Nathan Richards of Canton, girl
Samantha and Joshua Rodgers of Mineral City, boy
Taylor Day of Canton, girl
Dec. 6, 2022
Alivia and Jordan Tozzi of Massillon, boy
Elizabeth and Dale Pletcher of Alliance, boy
Shelby Kerr of New Philadelphia, boy
Decarla Brown and Terry Johnson of Canton, boy
Danielle and Cody Wilson of Alliance, girl
Dec. 7, 2022
Sarah Basile and Alex Hadden of Canton, boy
Brehana and Nicholas Margazano of Massillon, boy
Dixiana and Cotie McCartney of Millersburg, twin girls
Elizabeth Mayle and Reid Holderbaum of Canton, boy
Suezann Pugh-Szeiff and Roy Vickers of Alliance, boy
Dec. 8, 2022
Hayley Stover and Joseph Rhoades of Minerva, boy
Jessica Zander of Canton, boy
Danielle and Daniel Castellucci of Alliance, girl
Courtney Cordia and Brandan Shundry of Canton, twin boys
Courtney and Matthew McCain of Homeworth, girl
Alexiss and Matthew Kolbl of Louisville, girl
Dec. 9, 2022
Samantha Danley and Dante Kropf of Alliance, boy
Alicia and Zachary Baden of East Canton, girl
Samantha and Robert Small of Louisville, girl
Ashley and Gary Dodge Jr. of Massillon, girl
Anna and Lucan Cox of Carrollton, girl
Samantha and Robert Hall of Uniontown, girl
Amanda Roethlisberger and William Ochsenbine of Canton, girl
Dec. 10, 2022
Kaylie Varney and Collin Nicholson of Massillon, boy
Kayla and Victor Ruvalcaba of Canton, girl
Contessa Gillems and Jordan Wiggins of Canton, boy
Breeanna and Jacob Hanes of Massillon, girl
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL
Dec. 4, 2022
Shannon and Joshua Skelly of Massillon, boy
Dec. 6, 2022
Magen and Brian Depalmo of East Canton, boy
Gabriella and David Wilson Jr. of Canal Fulton, boy
Dec. 9, 2022
Serina and Brandon Foreman, boy
Meleaha Bland and Jefferson Young of Louisville, girl
Dec. 10, 2022
Amanda Litun and Kwame Culver of Canton, boy
