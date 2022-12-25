Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Dec. 4-10

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Dec. 4, 2022

Alexis Beers and Austin Lute of Uhrichsville, girl

Kathryn and Timothy Aman of Massillon, girl

Shereen and Jonathan Berkowitz of Louisville, girl

Abigail and Cody Strawder of Navarre, girl

Dec. 5, 2022

Abbigail Coverdale and Zachary Smith of Canton, boy

Destiny Brewer and Nathan Richards of Canton, girl

Samantha and Joshua Rodgers of Mineral City, boy

Taylor Day of Canton, girl

Dec. 6, 2022

Alivia and Jordan Tozzi of Massillon, boy

Elizabeth and Dale Pletcher of Alliance, boy

Shelby Kerr of New Philadelphia, boy

Decarla Brown and Terry Johnson of Canton, boy

Danielle and Cody Wilson of Alliance, girl

Dec. 7, 2022

Sarah Basile and Alex Hadden of Canton, boy

Brehana and Nicholas Margazano of Massillon, boy

Dixiana and Cotie McCartney of Millersburg, twin girls

Elizabeth Mayle and Reid Holderbaum of Canton, boy

Suezann Pugh-Szeiff and Roy Vickers of Alliance, boy

Dec. 8, 2022

Hayley Stover and Joseph Rhoades of Minerva, boy

Jessica Zander of Canton, boy

Danielle and Daniel Castellucci of Alliance, girl

Courtney Cordia and Brandan Shundry of Canton, twin boys

Courtney and Matthew McCain of Homeworth, girl

Alexiss and Matthew Kolbl of Louisville, girl

Dec. 9, 2022

Samantha Danley and Dante Kropf of Alliance, boy

Alicia and Zachary Baden of East Canton, girl

Samantha and Robert Small of Louisville, girl

Ashley and Gary Dodge Jr. of Massillon, girl

Anna and Lucan Cox of Carrollton, girl

Samantha and Robert Hall of Uniontown, girl

Amanda Roethlisberger and William Ochsenbine of Canton, girl

Dec. 10, 2022

Kaylie Varney and Collin Nicholson of Massillon, boy

Kayla and Victor Ruvalcaba of Canton, girl

Contessa Gillems and Jordan Wiggins of Canton, boy

Breeanna and Jacob Hanes of Massillon, girl

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

Dec. 4, 2022

Shannon and Joshua Skelly of Massillon, boy

Dec. 6, 2022

Magen and Brian Depalmo of East Canton, boy

Gabriella and David Wilson Jr. of Canal Fulton, boy

Dec. 9, 2022

Serina and Brandon Foreman, boy

Meleaha Bland and Jefferson Young of Louisville, girl

Dec. 10, 2022

Amanda Litun and Kwame Culver of Canton, boy

