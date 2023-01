Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Jan. 1-7

Good Morning America

In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children. Colson, a member of the department's hazardous materials team, said that after he and his colleagues handled the leak, which turned out to be minor, he saw that his wife and children had been watching it all unfold.