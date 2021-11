Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Oct. 31-Nov. 6

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Oct. 31, 2021

Elizabeth Mayle and Reid Holderbaum of Canton, girl

Nov. 1, 2021

Jasmine Hilbert of Canton, girl

Judy Presutti and Ronald Davidson of Canton, girl

Shalyn Green Vissoc and Nathanael Vissoc of Dellroy, girl

Nov. 2, 2021

Emily and Richard Breeze of North Canton, boy

Sarah and Thomas Herrick of Canton, boy

Ashly Barrino of Canton, girl

Desiree Seemann and Jonathan Lewis of East Canton, girl

Olivia and Adam Dinger-Hodkinson of Canton, boy

Nia McCray of Canton, girl

Megan and Joseph Theil of Canton, boy

Nov. 3, 2021

Ashley and Chad Stout of Massillon, boy

Lauren and Nathan Haines of Massillon, girl

Kaysee and William Oesch of North Jackson, boy

Tricia and Tylar Palm of East Canton, boy

Desiree May of Canton, boy

Rayshauna Hastings of Canton, boy

Nov. 4, 2021

Tianna Harris and Darion Nicholson of Canton, boy

Rachel and Nathan Ehret of Canton, girl

Elizabeth Venditti of North Lawrence, girl

Amanda Smith and Marcus Schmucker of Canton, boy

Nov. 5, 2021

Amanda and Paul Hoffner of Newcomerstown, boy

Emily and Weixin Lin of Canal Fulton, boy

Alexandria Sexton and Ryan Rowley of Sandyville, boy

Heather and Kendall Eby of Uniontown, girl

Lynsey Walters of Canton, girl

Rachel and Scott Dunn of Louisville, boy

Victoria and Nicolas Porter of Canton, girl

Ann and Kyle Fausnight of Louisville, girl

Nov. 6, 2021

Kathryn Ball of Massillon, girl

Becky Covell and James Worrell III of Massillon, girl

Bridget Wilson and Tyler Mayle of Minerva, boy

Sarah and Colin Kerek of Uniontown, boy

Brittany Lacey and Jesse Wines of East Sparta, boy

Kayleane and Edward Gower of Malvern, girl

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

Oct. 31, 2021

Sarah and Seth Jackson of Canton, boy

Nov. 1, 2021

Danielle and William Turner II of Massillon, girl

Jenneva Steward and Kenneth Pitre of Canton, boy

Tori Weber and Mark Villegas of Canton, girl

Nov. 2, 2021

Melissa Dieffenbaugher and Seth Welsh of Canton, boy

Anundiana Akram and Antonio Davis Jr. of Canton, girl

Nov. 3, 2021

Stephanie Jones and Cortney Brinson of Canton, boy

Sara and Bruce Ward Jr. of Massillon, boy

Serenity Monday and Damontae Edmondson of Canton, boy

Nov. 4, 2021

Sirena Hiller and Christopher Calhoun of Massillon, boy

Briana and Rusty Parks of Waynesburg, boy

Nov. 5, 2021

Adriana and Noah Bellew of Louisville, girl

Julie and Brandon Rhodes of Canton, girl

Nov. 6, 2021

Raquel Nacci of East Canton, boy

Madison Massey and Durrell Johnson of Canton, girl

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Oct. 31-Nov. 6