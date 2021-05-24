Aung San Suu Kyi defiant as she appears in court for first time

Nicola Smith
·2 min read
Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since February&#xa0; - Stan Honda/AFP
Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi struck a defiant note on Monday as she made her first court appearance since a February 1 coup plunged the Southeast Asian nation into crisis.

“Her message to the people is the National League for Democracy party will exist as long as people exist. The NLD party is for the people,” Min Min Soe, her lawyer, told the Telegraph.

The NLD won last November’s election in a landslide before the military seized power and overturned the results, alleging fraud that has never been proven.

“She also said that she wishes people to remain in good health,” added the lawyer.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the putsch, with ongoing street protests, a nationwide civil disobedience movement that has brought normal life to a halt, and a rising number of people’s defence forces and insurgent groups taking up arms against the army.

More than 800 people have been killed in military crackdown on opponents. On Sunday, dozens of security force members were reportedly killed in heavy fighting with guerrillas in northeast Shan state.

An American editor of a Myanmar-based news outlet was detained by authorities in Yangon as he attempted to board a flight out of the country on Monday, his employers said.

Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, "was detained at Yangon International Airport this morning," his employers said in a statement on their verified Twitter account.

"We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning. We are concerned for his wellbeing and call for his immediate release," it added.

Ms Suu Kyi, who has been detained since February, has been accused of a stream of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

Her legal case has been delayed for weeks, and her lawyers have struggled to gain access to her.

Six lawyers were allowed to meet Ms Suu Kyi, detained President Win Myint and another jailed NLD politician, Dr Myo Aung, on Monday for about 30 minutes, under heavy CCTV surveillance.

“She doesn't even know where she is being held. A week after a coup, they moved Daw Aung San Suu Kyi from her house to another place while blindfolded,” said Min Min Soe, although the Nobel Laureate is confirmed to be in good health.

The next court hearing is set for June 7.

