Aung San Suu Kyi formally charged with corruption by Myanmar military junta

Myanmar's deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained officials have been formally charged by the military junta, state media reported Thursday morning local time.

Details: "The Anti-Corruption Commission has inspected corruption cases against ex-state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank," the military said in a statement, per Bloomberg, which notes she could face up to 15 years in prison for the offense.

The Nobel laureate was already facing other criminal cases that her allies say are politically motivated, including "illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios" and breaking the Official Secrets Act, Reuters notes.

The big picture: Suu Kyi has been detained since the military overthrew the elected government and seized power on Feb. 1.

Security forces have killed hundreds of activists and arrested thousands of others following massive protests in the wake of the coup.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

