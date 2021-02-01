Aung San Suu Kyi Taken at Gunpoint in Early Morning in Military Coup in Myanmar
Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials were detained in military raids on Sunday, according to a party spokesperson.
A coup d'etat: Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats — 396 out of 476 seats up for grabs — in November’s election, according to the Associated Press.
The military disputed the results, claiming election fraud — allegations the state Union Election Commission rejected.
The military announced on Monday that it was transferring power to Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and he would take control of the country for one year.
In addition to politicians, human rights defenders, journalists and activists were also detained, according to the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.
Television signals, except for military-owned Myawaddy TV, were reportedly cut throughout Myanmar, as well as phone and internet connection in the capital Naypyitaw. Passenger flights were also grounded.
Grave concern: The coup was condemned by the UN and several countries, including the U.S., Australia and Singapore, Reuters reported.
“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on Nov. 8,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Suu Kyi has received heavy criticism in recent years due to allegations of genocide against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya population.
Feature Image via Getty
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Coronavirus 2019 Definitely Wasn't Made in a Lab, International Scientists Say
Andrew Yang Ally Files Bill to Give Every Californian $1,000 a Month
UC Berkeley IG Post Says Xenophobia Towards Asians is ‘Normal’ Over Coronavirus Fears
Notorious 'NorCal Rapist' Who Targeted Asian Women Found GUILTY on 46 Charges