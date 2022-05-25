Aunt of 10-year-old mourns death in Texas shooting

NextShark

The suspect charged with the murder of Christina Yuna Lee does not believe the evidence against him is enough to put him away. Assamad Nash, the 25-year-old homeless suspect caught on surveillance camera following Lee into her building and found hiding under a bed at the murder scene, believes he cannot be jailed because there is no video of him killing Lee. “First of all, they gotta have me on camera killing her, I’m not on camera touching her at all,” Nash said in a 30-minute interview from Rikers Island with the New York Post.