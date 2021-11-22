Aunt of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix loses request for preliminary injunction against judge

The aunt of a 2-year-old boy who was killed in York in 2018 has lost her motion to obtain a preliminary injunction preventing a York County judge from enforcing an order barring people from sharing discovery in a murder case.

In a 13-page opinion dated on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson ruled that Sarah Mullinix, 35, of Straban Township, Adams County, had not demonstrated that declaratory relief was unavailable to her.

“As such, she cannot obtain injunctive relief in this case based on this threshold determination,” Wilson said.

In this photo from Jan. 15, 2019, family members, loved ones and supporters of Dante Mullinix gathered for a celebration of life at Veterans Memorial Park in York to mark the anniversary of his death. He died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Sept. 14, 2018. The boy, a forensic pathologist would later testify, had bruises all over his body, bleeding on the brain and a compressed neck. He was 2.

York County Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder entered an order on Oct. 12 barring people from sharing discovery in the case of Tyree Bowie, 42, of York, who’s charged with first- and third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child in the killing of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix. That’s in addition to directing that “all records” posted on the internet “shall be removed.”

Mullinix asserts that the order violates her right to free speech under the First Amendment. She argued that there was a chance that she could be held in contempt of court before obtaining declaratory relief.

But Wilson determined that declaratory relief was — and remains — “unquestionable available.”

That’s including the fact that Snyder held a hearing during which he gave Mullinix the “explicit opportunity” to express to raise her constitutional concerns. She did not attend.

During the proceeding, Snyder detailed the reasons for issuing the order at length and affirmed his decision.

“After further consideration and review, we are satisfied that the court acted appropriately in issuing the protective order,” he said.

Wilson has not yet ruled on Mullinix’s request to declare the order as unconstitutional, as well as Snyder's motion to dismiss the case.

Aaron Martin, Mullinix's attorney, said he is still reviewing the decision.

Earlier this year, the York City Police Department charged Mullinix with unauthorized release of information, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one to two years in prison.

Law enforcement filed the criminal case after Mullinix posted pictures of children and youth services documents and medical records on a Facebook page called Justice For Dante, which she runs in memory of her nephew.

Her legal name is Sarah Mercado.

Bowie sent her the records, which he legally obtained through discovery in his criminal case. She maintains that he’s innocent.

York County Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock later signed an order dismissing the case.

Mullinix and her mother, Victoria Schrader, have both separately initiated legal action in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg against York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to prevent them from bringing a prosecution for sharing the records.

