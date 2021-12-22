Aunt accused of capital murder after death of El Paso boy in alleged child abuse case

An El Paso woman faces a capital murder charge following the death of her preschool-aged nephew in an alleged case of severe child abuse earlier this year.

Jessica Nuñez, 32, is accused of repeatedly beating the 4-year-old boy so intensely that he was left hospitalized in a vegetative state prior to his death.

On Dec. 9, a grand jury handed up an indictment on a capital murder charge following the child's death, El Paso police officials said this week.

Nuñez is accused of beating the boy and his 5-year-old sister at her home in the Kennedy Communities in the Lower Valley, police said. She is the children's aunt and was their caretaker.

Jessica Nuñez was indicted on a capital murder charge this month in connection with the death of her 4-year-old nephew in a suspected case of child abuse.

Nuñez has been jailed since late May on charges of two counts of injury to a child prior to the capital murder indictment. She is held at the El Paso County Jail Annex under a $100,000 bond.

The alleged abuse was discovered May 22 when paramedics responded to a call about an unconscious boy at Nuñez's home in the 8800 block of Bob Kennedy Way.

The boy had brain injuries similar to that of a stroke or a drowning, a lacerated liver and a collapsed lung. He had been on a ventilator at El Paso Children's Hospital, a criminal complaint affidavit filed by detectives stated.

Medical staff also reported the child had bleeding in the brain, a black eye, pupil damage, old dark bruises throughout his body and burns on the top of his right hand, genitals and an iron-pattern burn on the back of his right thigh, the affidavit states.

Nuñez is accused of repeatedly hitting the boy for soiling himself between April 20 and May 22, according to the complaint filed by investigators.

When interviewed by detectives specializing in child cases, the boy's 5-year-old sister and Nuñez's 4-year-old daughter said that Nuñez would curse at them and slap them in the face and hit them with a back scratcher and phone charger cord for not listening, the affidavit states.

The 5-year-old girl had bruises on her arms, face and right ear extending to the back of her head, police reported. The children were placed in foster care.

Nuñez claimed the children were injured while playing, but doctors told detectives that the severity of the injuries were consistent with that of abuse.

How to get help

• Child abuse and neglect and exploitation of seniors and adults with disabilities can be reported to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services on the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org.

• Center Against Family Violence 24/7 Crisis Hopeline: 915-593-7300.

• If it is an emergency, call 911.

