Aunt Becky from 'Full House' is in trouble

VIDEO THUMB - Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman charged in college bribe scandal More

Aunt Becky from "Full House" got arrested, most of our dogs are fat and Mitt Romney blows out candles like a madman (or a prince, depending on whom you ask). It's been a Tuesday, Short Listers. Let's get to it.

Hollywood stars. Elite colleges. Alleged sketchy behavior. Let's break it down.

Today was a real-life episode of “Desperate Housewives,” and “Full House” mixed into one with Aunt Becky winding up arrested. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were arrested Tuesday and charged in the nation's largest-ever college admissions bribery case prosecuted by the Justice Department.



Huffman, known for "Desperate Housewives," and Loughlin (who played Becky on "Full House") were charged with paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to cheat their daughters into college, along with nearly 50 other people in a scheme where parents allegedly bribed college coaches and testing centers to get their kiddos into elite schools, federal prosecutors said.

Twitter is shook that Aunt Becky could do such a thing.

Why was Aunt Becky arrested?

According to the affidavit, Aunt Becky Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000" for their two daughters to be designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team in order to get into the school, the affidavit says. There's just one thing, it adds: The daughters didn't participate in crew.



Huffman and her "spouse” made a "purported" donation of $15,000 to a charitable organization to "participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her older daughter."

How did parents scam the academic system?

They faked kids' disabilities. They photoshopped faces onto other students' bodies. They paid millions in bribes. Others posed as athletes, regardless of physical prowess, since student athletes face less stringent academic requirements.

In some cases, someone else took the test for the student. In others, students were given answers. Many didn't know their parents paid to alter tests.

FILE - MARCH 12: According to documents released March 12, 2019 actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among 50 people charged in a college entrance exam cheating ploy. The ploy involved attempting to get potential students recruited as athletes and helping them cheat on exams. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Lori Loughlin attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775276068 ORIG FILE ID: 1132894177 More

That Boeing model that crashed twice? It's still in the air

Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday joined nations worldwide to ban the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their skies while the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing on Tuesday doubled down to defend the America's aircraft giant. More than two dozen airlines have grounded the planes after an Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday killed all 157 aboard, the second deadly Max 8 crash in less than five months. Some in Congress Tuesday called for an immediate halt of flights until investigators determine the crash's cause.