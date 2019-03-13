Aunt Becky from 'Full House' is in trouble
Aunt Becky from "Full House" got arrested, most of our dogs are fat and Mitt Romney blows out candles like a madman (or a prince, depending on whom you ask). It's been a Tuesday, Short Listers. Let's get to it.
Hollywood stars. Elite colleges. Alleged sketchy behavior. Let's break it down.
Today was a real-life episode of “Desperate Housewives,” and “Full House” mixed into one with Aunt Becky winding up arrested. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were arrested Tuesday and charged in the nation's largest-ever college admissions bribery case prosecuted by the Justice Department.
Huffman, known for "Desperate Housewives," and Loughlin (who played Becky on "Full House") were charged with paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to cheat their daughters into college, along with nearly 50 other people in a scheme where parents allegedly bribed college coaches and testing centers to get their kiddos into elite schools, federal prosecutors said.
Twitter is shook that Aunt Becky could do such a thing.
Why was Aunt Becky arrested?
According to the affidavit,
Aunt Becky Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000" for their two daughters to be designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team in order to get into the school, the affidavit says. There's just one thing, it adds: The daughters didn't participate in crew.
Huffman and her "spouse” made a "purported" donation of $15,000 to a charitable organization to "participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her older daughter."
How did parents scam the academic system?
They faked kids' disabilities. They photoshopped faces onto other students' bodies. They paid millions in bribes. Others posed as athletes, regardless of physical prowess, since student athletes face less stringent academic requirements.
In some cases, someone else took the test for the student. In others, students were given answers. Many didn't know their parents paid to alter tests.
That Boeing model that crashed twice? It's still in the air
Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday joined nations worldwide to ban the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their skies while the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing on Tuesday doubled down to defend the America's aircraft giant. More than two dozen airlines have grounded the planes after an Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday killed all 157 aboard, the second deadly Max 8 crash in less than five months. Some in Congress Tuesday called for an immediate halt of flights until investigators determine the crash's cause.
In better flight news: A United pilot apologized for a delay by buying burgers for his entire flight.
Real quick
- Los Angeles drivers are apparently the most aggressive in the nation.
- Is your dog an absolute unit? Absolutely probably yes, survey says.
- Twitter can't get over Mitt Romney's genius way to blow out birthday candles.
- Idris Elba performed at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding? Yup, he's a DJ.
- A dad trying to sell donuts went viral, and the sweetest thing happened.
Brexit is just not working for Theresa May
Britain's attempt to leave the European Union was shot down (again) Tuesday after lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s unpopular plan for exiting the bloc. So, what now? No idea. Lawmakers may vote to leave the EU without an agreement – an idea likely to be rejected – or to ask the EU to delay Brexit. Right now, Britain is scheduled to peace out from the EU on March 29.
NBA player to fan: ''I’ll (expletive) you up. You and your wife.'
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was caught on tape Monday night threatening a Utah Jazz fan, saying, “I’ll (expletive) you up. You and your wife.” NBA fans expected a suspension from the league, but it took the internet less than 12 hours to identify the fan — Shane Keisel — along with his social media presence that contains racist, violent and xenophobic language. A suspension may still be on the way for Westbrook, or at least a fine.
