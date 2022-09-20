Aunt of dead Coachella child surrenders to authorities

The aunt of a 5-year-old child who police found dead in Coachella has turned herself in and been arrested for murder and child endangerment and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, authorities said late Monday.

Maria Silva, 38, of Coachella, surrendered to the Thermal Sheriff’s Station on Friday, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The mother and grandmother of the child that police found on the night of Sept. 8 were arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in great injury and death on Tuesday.

The arrests came after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to provide medical aid at a home in the 50-400 block of South Kenmore Street. eputies and medics performed life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene.

The department’s Thermal Station Investigations Bureau and Central Homicide Unit opened an investigation “due to the circumstances of the death,” according to a department press release.

The mother of the child, Vanessa Rangel, 37, of Coachella, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 51-500 block of Date Street in Coachella as deputies were serving a search warrant.

A second suspect, the child's grandmother Hilaria Rangel, was arrested by Coachella police officers in the Miro Lane area, according to booking information.

The identify of the child will not be released, according to the department.

If anyone has information regarding this ongoing investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Lopez of the Thermal Station at 760–863–8990 or Investigator Alfaro of the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3528.

Janet Wilson is a staff writer at The Desert Sun. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Aunt of dead child surrenders to authorities