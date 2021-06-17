Aunt of Denzel Bates, who was murdered in 2016, organizes gun violence awareness walk this Saturday

Jun. 17—This Saturday, Aiken locals can take part in the first "Rally and Walk to Promote Gun Violence Awareness" event.

The walk and rally, organized by Tiffany Walker, who lost her nephew to gun violence in 2016, will be focused on spreading gun violence awareness in the community.

Walker's nephew, Denzel Bates, was murdered in Aiken in 2016. Dawon Jacques Wells was charged with the 2016 murder, but Wells' case has reached a mistrial twice due to a deadlocked jury.

Walker said that after the murder she was very angry and hurt. But after a few years passed, she started to turn the pain into purpose.

"I connected with moms that I knew who had lost their children to gun violence as well. I saw that if mothers and fathers spoke out, maybe it would affect the community," Walker said.

Multiple mothers who have lost their children to gun violence in Aiken will be speaking at the event. Walker will also be speaking on behalf of her nephew.

"Silence is no longer the answer anymore. The shooting rates have increased in Aiken County and I'm just tired of it. It's an epidemic that's become the norm these days," said Walker.

The walk will be held on Saturday and will begin at 10 a.m. Attendees will meet at the Aiken County Courthouse and walk from the courthouse on Park Avenue to the Center for African American History, Art and Culture on York Street.