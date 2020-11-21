Aunt Millie's® Introduces 1 Net Carb and Organic Breads, Bringing Sandwiches to the Next Level

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovingly baking breads to live by, Aunt Millie's® Bakeries announces the addition of new baked goods to its expansive product line – Live Carb Smart® and Live Organic® breads. For those who want to eat well and live better, Aunt Millie's Live breads rise to the occasion, bringing sandwiches to the next level.

Sandwiches made from Aunt Millie's® Live Carb Smart® and Live Organic® breads

Whether you opt for organic, are counting carbs or want to manage your weight, there is a great-tasting Live bread for varied lifestyles. The quality and goodness in the Live bread lineup was created to support healthy goals. At one net carb per slice, Live Carb Smart is a low-net-carbohydrate great for those who are counting carbs. Live Organic is a farm-to-table organic product with bio-sourced packaging for people who choose organic for some or all of their food.

"Our new Live breads are breads you can feel good about," states J. Bohn Popp, Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy at Aunt Millie's Bakeries. "Inside and out, it is better tasting and better for you. That is extremely important to the Aunt Millie's family."

In addition to being low carb, each slice of Aunt Millie's Live Carb Smart breads is an excellent source of fiber, keto-friendly, vegan and does not contain high fructose corn syrup. The Carb Smart product line includes White, Wheat and 5-Seed bread varieties.

The Live Organic loaf is family farmed, family baked and sustainably packaged. With each step, the bakery cultivates relationships between the environment, the growers, the bakers and consumers. Certified USDA Organic, the Live Organic product line includes Seedful, 100% Whole Wheat, Ancient Grains and White loaves.

Popp adds, "Aunt Millie's cares about connecting with our customers in the most wholesome way. From start to finish, we source, bake and package bread with social and environmental responsibility in mind so that families can live their best lives."

Story continues

Founded in 1901, Aunt Millie's Bakeries is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Operating five bakeries in three states, the company's many brands are distributed throughout the United States with primary distribution in the Midwest. Aunt Millie's is the premier supplier of fresh bread, buns, rolls and other bakery products to grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and food service distributors. For more information, including wholesale opportunities for retailers and restaurants, visit AuntMillies.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aunt-millies-introduces-1-net-carb-and-organic-breads-bringing-sandwiches-to-the-next-level-301178372.html

SOURCE Aunt Millie's Bakeries