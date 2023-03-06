Aunt stabbed to death by 36-year-old nephew later found naked in road, Indiana cops say

A man has been charged with murder after stabbing his 52-year-old aunt multiple times inside an Indiana home, police say.

Jonathan Benyoun, 36, was discovered running naked on a road following the stabbing, which police said took place on Friday, March 3, in Gary, a northwest Indiana suburb of Chicago.

Benyoun is the nephew of Jacqueline Peden, who was discovered in the Gary home with multiple stab wounds, police said.

“A witness inside the residence stated she had seen her cousin on top of the victim stabbing her with what appeared to be a knife-like item with a black handle,” Gary police said in a news release posted on Facebook. “The victim had told her to run, and she fled the residence seeking help.”

Peden died after being taken to a hospital for treatment, police said in the release.

The nephew fled the home after the stabbing, but officers learned of a man that matched Benyoun’s description “running naked” in the road about 1 mile away, according to the news release. He was taken into custody.

A motive for the killing is unclear.

Benyoun was charged with murder and public nudity. He will be taken to the Lake County jail, police said.