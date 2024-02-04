Aunt Yvette's Kitchen brings the flavors of Ethiopia to Eagle Rock
Welcome to Aunt Yvette's Kitchen, a restaurant that is bringing the flavors of Ethiopia to Eagle Rock.
Welcome to Aunt Yvette's Kitchen, a restaurant that is bringing the flavors of Ethiopia to Eagle Rock.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which gave him a one-shot lead at the second designated event of the season.
Looking to pick up a new TV for the Super Bowl? Here are some of the best TV deals we could find!
The music industry is celebrating its stars Sunday at the Grammy awards. Behind the scenes it is grappling with perhaps its biggest challenge: AI.
A four-pack of Apple AirTags is 20 percent off in a deal on Amazon right now. The Bluetooth tracker bundle normally costs $99, but is down to $79 with the current discount. AirTags are a convenient way for iPhone owners to keep track of their belongings.
Your workouts are about to get a lot more comfortable.
More than 100 S&P 500 companies are set to report earnings in the week ahead as investors parse reports for hints at the overall health of corporate America.
It’s been 20 years since Mark Zuckerberg first brought thefacebook.com online from his dorm room, but Facebook occupies an increasingly awkward space in Meta’s “family” of apps.
In this snippet from volume two of the Yahoo Finance Chartbook, economists and equity strategists break down why recession hasn't hit the US economy amid the Fed's interest rate hiking cycle.
You'll be all set for winter with this cozy 10-pack, loved by 32,000+ fans.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 28 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale now.
Meryl Streep is up for a Grammy on Sunday. If she wins, she'll be a step closer to an EGOT.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. As layoffs in tech picked up, the Vision Pro, Apple's attempt at an AR headset, launched with hundreds of apps right out the gate. Taylor Swift fans struck back after explicit deepfakes of the superstar flooded X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Over 30,000 of these knockout brushes were sold on Amazon in the past month.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.