A Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE) insider increased their holdings by 158% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Aura Energy Limited's (ASX:AEE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aura Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider John Hancock bought AU$5.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.28. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. John Hancock was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

John Hancock bought 15.79m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.33. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Aura Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Aura Energy insiders own about AU$16m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Aura Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Aura Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Aura Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Aura Energy (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

