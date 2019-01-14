Is Aurea SA’s (EPA:AURE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Aurea SA (EPA:AURE), with a market cap of €62m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into AURE here.

How does AURE’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, AURE has ramped up its debt from €26m to €32m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, AURE currently has €30m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, AURE has produced cash from operations of €6.4m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 20%, signalling that AURE’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In AURE’s case, it is able to generate 0.2x cash from its debt capital.

Does AURE’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at €80m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.42x. Usually, for Commercial Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does AURE face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 41% of equity, AURE may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In AURE’s case, the ratio of 12.75x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as AURE’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although AURE’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around AURE’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for AURE’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Aurea to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

