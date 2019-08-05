Is Aurea SA's (EPA:AURE) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

The CEO of Aurea SA (EPA:AURE) is Joël Picard. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Joël Picard's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Aurea SA is worth €68m, and total annual CEO compensation is €70k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €9.9k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €180m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €113k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Joël Picard takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Aurea has changed from year to year.

ENXTPA:AURE CEO Compensation, August 5th 2019 More

Is Aurea SA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Aurea SA has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 40% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.7% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Aurea SA Been A Good Investment?

Aurea SA has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 17% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Aurea SA pays its CEO less than similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. While returns over the last few years haven't been top notch, there is nothing to suggest to us that Joël Picard is overcompensated.

Few would complain about reasonable CEO remuneration when the business is growing earnings per share. It would be an additional positive if insiders are buying shares. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Aurea.

