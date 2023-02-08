Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Aurelius Technologies Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM34m ÷ (RM437m - RM188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Aurelius Technologies Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Electronic industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Aurelius Technologies Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aurelius Technologies Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Aurelius Technologies Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 33% three years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Aurelius Technologies Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 43% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 43% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

Our Take On Aurelius Technologies Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Aurelius Technologies Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 28% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Aurelius Technologies Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

