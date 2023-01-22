Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) investors will be pleased with their 17% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.4% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Aurelius Technologies Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 44%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 16% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Aurelius Technologies Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Aurelius Technologies Berhad boasts a total shareholder return of 17% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 43% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. Is Aurelius Technologies Berhad cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

