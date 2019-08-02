Is AURES Technologies S.A.'s (EPA:AURS) CEO Salary Justified?

The CEO of AURES Technologies S.A. (EPA:AURS) is Patrick Cathala. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Patrick Cathala's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, AURES Technologies S.A. has a market capitalization of €96m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €815k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €503k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €180m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €108k.

Thus we can conclude that Patrick Cathala receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to AURES Technologies S.A.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at AURES Technologies has changed from year to year.

Is AURES Technologies S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, AURES Technologies S.A. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 10% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 20% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has AURES Technologies S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 43% over three years, AURES Technologies S.A. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount AURES Technologies S.A. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if AURES Technologies insiders are buying or selling shares.

