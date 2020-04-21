Aureus Analytics' AI and Data Analytics Platform Integrates with HawkSoft's Agency Management System

Aureus Analytics brings AI and data analytics to independent agents looking to glean deeper insight about their policyholders. It has shown to improve retention by 1%-3%.

CANBY, Ore., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Analytics, an artificial intelligence technology company, has partnered with HawkSoft to aide independent insurance agents in better understanding how well their agency is serving insureds. Aureus Analytics' DONNA platform is developed with leading insurance industry experts and designed specifically to help agencies and brokers improve the customer experience of their policyholders.

DONNA is now available on the HawkSoft Marketplace. Mutual customers of HawkSoft's agency management system and DONNA can integrate the platforms today. Integration allows agencies to seamlessly sync their HawkSoft database with DONNA's powerful suite of tools that focus on improving customer experience, customer loyalty, and have shown 1% to 3% increases in customer retention.

"We developed DONNA based on feedback from agencies and brokers we have met with over the past year. It is designed with a sole objective to help agencies deliver better customer experience, thereby building a loyal customer base and developing a high-quality book of business," said Anurag Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Aureus Analytics.

"Leveraging the power of AI can be a game-changer for agency owners who want to meaningfully understand the true quality of their book of business," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft, Inc. "Two similar-sized books can vary dramatically when you look deeper at things like client sentiment and happiness. DONNA offers a way to analyze this."

DONNA is an example of how sophisticated and often expensive artificial intelligence technology, previously only accessible to large players in the insurance industry, is now available to agencies of all sizes.

About Hawksoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. We take pride in being independently owned and answerable to agencies that rely on our system to power their insurance business. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. www.hawksoft.com

About Aureus Analytics

Founded in 2013 with operations in the United States and India, Aureus is the customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver superior customer experience leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. The AI platform has processed more than 60 million insurance policy data points from customers globally. www.aureusanalytics.com/donna/

