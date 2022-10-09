Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) future prospects. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The US$1.0b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$181m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$157m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$79m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

