Aurionpro Solutions (NSE:AURIONPRO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Aurionpro Solutions Limited (NSE:AURIONPRO) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Aurionpro Solutions's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Aurionpro Solutions had ₹914.2m of debt, up from ₹527.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has ₹730.7m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹183.5m.

A Look At Aurionpro Solutions's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Aurionpro Solutions had liabilities of ₹3.16b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹590.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹730.7m in cash and ₹1.96b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹1.06b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Aurionpro Solutions is worth ₹2.20b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Aurionpro Solutions's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.19 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.5 last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. It is well worth noting that Aurionpro Solutions's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 43% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Aurionpro Solutions's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.