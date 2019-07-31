Aurizon Holdings (ASX:AZJ) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Aurizon Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aurizon Holdings had AU$3.47b in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Aurizon Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Aurizon Holdings had liabilities of AU$809.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$4.13b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$16.2m as well as receivables valued at AU$425.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$4.50b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Aurizon Holdings has a market capitalization of AU$11.5b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Aurizon Holdings's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.4 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.7 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Unfortunately, Aurizon Holdings saw its EBIT slide 6.3% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aurizon Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.