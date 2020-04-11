Has Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

When Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Aurizon Holdings has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see AZJ has performed.

How Well Did AZJ Perform?

AZJ's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of AU$589m has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 9.6%, indicating the rate at which AZJ is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at if it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Aurizon Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Aurizon Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.6% exceeds the AU Transportation industry of 4.6%, indicating Aurizon Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Aurizon Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 9.4% to 11%.

What does this mean?

Aurizon Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Aurizon Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Aurizon Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

