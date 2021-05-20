Aurizon Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Aurizon Holdings (ASX:AZJ, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 3.45 per share and the market cap of AUD 6.6 billion, Aurizon Holdings stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Aurizon Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because Aurizon Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.45% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Aurizon Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Aurizon Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Aurizon Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Aurizon Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Aurizon Holdings has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 3 billion and earnings of AUD 0.282 a share. Its operating margin is 29.37%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Aurizon Holdings at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Aurizon Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Aurizon Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Aurizon Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 49.2%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Aurizon Holdings's ROIC is 6.16 while its WACC came in at 4.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Aurizon Holdings is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Aurizon Holdings (ASX:AZJ, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Aurizon Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

